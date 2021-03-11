Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sally Beauty Put Options (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,084 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,918% compared to the average daily volume of 251 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH remained flat at $$20.90 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

