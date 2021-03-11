Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TNLIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Trainline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIY opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

