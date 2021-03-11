Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Short Interest Update

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNLIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIY remained flat at $$14.10 during midday trading on Thursday. Trainline has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.15.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

