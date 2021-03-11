TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell Purchases 125,384 Shares

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at C$4,109,448.42.

TA opened at C$10.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.43. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of C$5.32 and a 52-week high of C$12.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.63.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

