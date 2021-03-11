TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Cut by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $606.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.70. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $625.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,200 shares of company stock worth $33,135,471 over the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

