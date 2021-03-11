Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.00. 32,187,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 34,176,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several research firms have commented on RIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

Get Transocean alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Transocean by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Transocean by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.