Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Issues Earnings Results

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Transphorm stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,199. Transphorm has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

