TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $704.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post sales of $704.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $701.96 million. TransUnion reported sales of $687.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $87.56. 16,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.11. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,796 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,904.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TransUnion by 26.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 234.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after buying an additional 584,364 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

