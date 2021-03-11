Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

NYSE:TREC opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $191.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.73. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

