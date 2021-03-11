Trexquant Investment LP Grows Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James stock opened at $117.43 on Thursday. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $124.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Insiders sold 238,029 shares of company stock worth $26,179,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.