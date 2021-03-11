Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,645 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 67,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $2,122,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

