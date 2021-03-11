Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.18% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

