Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as high as $70.33 and last traded at $69.93, with a volume of 21611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.07.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

In other Trinseo news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $141,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,558 shares of company stock worth $5,059,886. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Trinseo by 10.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 441,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

