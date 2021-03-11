Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as high as $70.33 and last traded at $69.93, with a volume of 21611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.07.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

In other Trinseo news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $141,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,558 shares of company stock worth $5,059,886. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Trinseo by 10.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 441,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit