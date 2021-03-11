Trip.com Group Limited Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trip.com Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. New Street Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -74.43 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,987,000 after acquiring an additional 41,344 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,959,000.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

