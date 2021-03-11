TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.37). TripAdvisor reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.53.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 155,875 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 29.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 189,432 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.48.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

