TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

TPVG opened at $14.99 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $462.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.