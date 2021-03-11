Truist Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $52.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target increased by Truist from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNV. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $47.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $47.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,202,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

