Truist Securiti Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.37 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $529.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $497.03 and its 200 day moving average is $362.35. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $550.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,288,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

