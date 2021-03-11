Truist Securities Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $105.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

