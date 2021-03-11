TrumpCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $33,903.43 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 84.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $33,903.43 and approximately $48.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 82.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00055334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00266225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010722 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

