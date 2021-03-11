TurtleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.62 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $640,459.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,302,271,208 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.