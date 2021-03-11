Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $62.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,695 shares of company stock worth $4,160,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 137.4% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

