Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $62.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,695 shares of company stock worth $4,160,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 137.4% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit