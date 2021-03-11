Typerium (TYPE) Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Million

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Typerium has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $312.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Typerium has traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.74 or 0.00718072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00065731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

