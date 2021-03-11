U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.03.
Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
