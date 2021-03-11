U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on April 9th

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

