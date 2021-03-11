UBS Group Begins Coverage on Apria (NYSE:APR)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

APR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

NYSE:APR opened at $22.25 on Monday. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

