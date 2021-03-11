UBS Group Reiterates €14.50 Price Target for JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC)

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €14.50 ($17.06) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 30.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.88 ($21.04).

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €21.00 ($24.71) on Thursday. JCDecaux SA has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.07.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

