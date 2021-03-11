UBS Group Reiterates €94.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.22 ($87.32).

KRN opened at €68.00 ($80.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -155.96. Krones has a one year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a one year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.61.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

