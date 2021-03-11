Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $376.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $312.00 to $376.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

ULTA stock opened at $343.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $349.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.07.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

