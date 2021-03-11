Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $376.00

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $312.00 to $376.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

ULTA stock opened at $343.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $349.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.07.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit