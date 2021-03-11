UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) versus First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Head to Head Comparison

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

UMB Financial has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. UMB Financial pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 15.62% 7.54% 0.73% First Financial Bancorp. 22.09% 7.42% 1.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and First Financial Bancorp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.29 billion 3.56 $243.60 million $4.99 19.07 First Financial Bancorp. $738.95 million 3.31 $198.07 million $2.14 11.74

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for UMB Financial and First Financial Bancorp., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

UMB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $71.67, indicating a potential downside of 24.70%. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.48%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Summary

UMB Financial beats First Financial Bancorp. on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 63 banking centers in Ohio; three banking centers in Illinois; 65 banking centers in Indiana; and 14 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

