uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Raised to $100.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target upped by Chardan Capital from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QURE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.29.

uniQure stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in uniQure by 79.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth about $607,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth about $985,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in uniQure by 42.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

