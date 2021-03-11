United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBOH stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.84. United Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

