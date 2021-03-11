United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $36.06 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

