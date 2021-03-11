United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $894.16

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 894.16 ($11.68) and traded as high as GBX 910.80 ($11.90). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 894.40 ($11.69), with a volume of 1,540,598 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UU shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,001.43 ($13.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 912.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 894.16.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

