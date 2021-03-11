Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $230.00. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.13.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED opened at $214.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.93. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.