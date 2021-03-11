US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCLE opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. US Nuclear has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

