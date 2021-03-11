US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UCLE opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. US Nuclear has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.09.
About US Nuclear
Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.