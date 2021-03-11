Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.05. 740,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,430,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

