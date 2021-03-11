Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,097 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,177.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Intuit by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $370.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.35 and its 200 day moving average is $356.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

