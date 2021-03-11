Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,896,000 after buying an additional 970,803 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 539,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,743,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 91,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter.

VDE opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

