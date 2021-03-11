Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 978.5% in February

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 326,800 shares, an increase of 978.5% from the February 11th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $85.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.72 and a fifty-two week high of $104.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 254,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,368,000 after buying an additional 57,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22,755.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 144,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

