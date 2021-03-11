Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Raised by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.55. 74,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,686. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.73.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

