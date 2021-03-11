Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the February 11th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Vantage Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

