Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 927,148 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $3,918,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 212,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 696.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 209,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.