Velas Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Velas token can now be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $96.07 million and $2.07 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001042 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

