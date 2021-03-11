Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives $27.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,581. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.