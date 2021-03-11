Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $196.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $192.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.85.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK opened at $174.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after purchasing an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after buying an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.