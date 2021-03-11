Veritable L.P. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 816,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 241,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

MS stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

