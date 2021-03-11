Veriti Management LLC Buys New Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,791,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

