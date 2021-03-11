Veriti Management LLC Invests $352,000 in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $749,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,200 shares of company stock worth $4,079,012 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,496.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

