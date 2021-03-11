Veriti Management LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.